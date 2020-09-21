Congresswoman Kendra Horn to host virtual Election Security Town Hall

On Monday, Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) announced she will host a virtual Election Security Town Hall this Tuesday.
According to a press release from Horn’s office, the town hall will address topics such as threats to election security, Congresswoman Horn’s work in Congress to address those threats and Oklahoma’s “safe and secure elections.”
“Voting is one of our most fundamental rights,” Horn said in the release. “Protecting our election security isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue — it is fundamental to our democracy and national security.”
As the Blue Dog Coalition National Security Task Force Co-Chair, Horn introduced the bipartisan Protect Our Elections Act, a bill that vetoes foreign ownership or control of American elections systems. According to the release, she also co-sponsored and helped to pass the SHIELD ACT, which would require campaigns to report foreign election interference and ban foreign entities from spending money or running online ads for a candidate.
Joining Congresswoman Horn as panelists in the town hall are Lauren Zuniga, former customer service representative with the Oklahoma State Election Board; Koquise Edwards-Williams, president of American Postal Workers Union Oklahoma City; Lauren Schueler, director of N.E.W. Leadership and Civic Engagement & Women’s Leadership Programs in the Carl Albert Congressional Research & Studies Center at the University of Oklahoma; and Cindy Treadway, a poll worker at the Oklahoma County Election Board.
The town hall will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed live on Horn’s Facebook page, according to the release.
