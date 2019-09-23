You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Congresswoman Kendra Horn to host meeting on mental health, recovery

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kendra Horn (copy) (copy)

Congresswoman Kendra Horn of Oklahoma's fifth district delivers a speech after swearing her oath of service Jan. 12.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK) is hosting a town hall meeting on mental health awareness next week.

The meeting will take place Sept. 30 at NorthCare Pete White Health and Wellness Center from 6 to 8 p.m, according to a press release. The panel will discuss “efforts to reduce stigma for treatment, connecting with quality service providers and pathways to opportunities for recovery.” 

"Oklahomans live with the consequences of addiction and mental illness every day, whether it is our friends, our families, or ourselves suffering,” Horn said in the release. “Our state has some of the highest rates of substance abuse and behavioral health issues in the country. Fewer than one third of Oklahomans who need mental health treatment have the access they need.”

The event will be held in light of bipartisan bill H.R. 2698, which Horn introduced with Congressman Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) to assist law enforcement in health crisis response training due to a rapid increase in child adverse experiences in the state of Oklahoma, according to a press release.

“Adverse Childhood Experiences contribute to the rising rates in our state,” Horn said in the release. “Every day our first responders encounter people in crisis.”

According to the release, panelists will include Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and current Executive Director of TEEM Kris Steele, and President of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences Kayse M. Shrum.

The meeting will also provide American Sign Language and Spanish interpreters, as well as free childcare. 

NorthCare Pete White Health and Wellness Center is located at 4021 S. Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments