College of International Studies interim dean to step down

The interim dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies will step down in two weeks, according to an email to IAS faculty obtained by The Daily.
Jill Irvine, who has served as interim dean since former Dean Suzette Grillot was removed from the position in January, will step down as interim dean effective Oct. 14, according to the email.
Irvine assumed additional duties Sept. 1 associated with the senior vice provost position, according to the email, and can "no longer devote the attention to the college that it needs."
News of the email to faculty was first tweeted by KGOU reporter Drew Hutchinson.
Breaking: Jill Irvine, interim dean for the College of International Studies, is stepping down from her position effective Oct. 14.— Drew Hutchinson (@drew_reports) October 1, 2019
Associate Dean Mitchell Smith has agreed to replace her until a permanent dean is appointed, an email to IAS faculty stated.
According to the email, Associate Dean Mitchell Smith will serve as interim dean until the next dean is selected. Smith will not be under consideration for the permanent position, according to the email.
"I would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve as interim dean," Irvine said in the email. "I continue to be impressed by the quality and dedication of IAS faculty and the value you add to the campus and wider community. I feel fortunate to be a member of this department and to have you all as colleagues and friends."
