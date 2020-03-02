You are the owner of this article.
Cleveland County to open presidential primary polls for all precincts March 3

Vote Sign(copy) (copy)

A voting sign at University Lutheran Church on Aug. 28, 2018. The polls for the 2020 presidential primary open March 3 for all of Cleveland County's precincts.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Polls for the 2020 presidential primary open tomorrow for all of Cleveland County’s 84 precincts. 

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3, according to an email from Tricia Rittenhouse, the information services coordinator for the Cleveland County Election Board. 

Aside from voting for the Republican or Democratic presidential nominee, Cleveland County voters will also vote for or against a proposition that would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees. 

All registered voters must prove their identity in order to vote, according to the email. Voters are encouraged to bring their voter ID cards to help precinct officials find their registry, but unexpired photo ID cards issued by the U.S. government, State of Oklahoma or federally recognized tribal governments are accepted as well.

Voters who do not have an ID, are not found in the Precinct Registry or want to vote for a different party than they are registered with can cast a provisional ballot, which is counted after election day as long as the voter’s information is verifiable by the election board, according to the email.

To look up polling places, verify registration information, or view a sample ballot click here.

