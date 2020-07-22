alert

Cleveland County sheriff deputies involved in deadly Oklahoma City traffic stop shooting

The Norman Transcript reported two Cleveland County sheriff deputies were involved in a deadly shooting at a traffic stop early Wednesday morning at Southwest 89th Street and Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.

According to (Oklahoma City Police Captain Larry) Withrow, there were three passengers, all white males, in the SUV. Withrow said one of the passengers is a juvenile.

Withrow said as an OKCPD officer arrived at the scene to assist the deputies, one of the passengers flashed a handgun and pointed it at the deputies.

At that point, the deputies and the officer started to open fire, said Withrow, who confirmed that the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. Withrow said the OKCPD will be releasing more information about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Read the full story from The Norman Transcript.

