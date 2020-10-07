You are the owner of this article.
Cleveland County judge denies Unite Norman attempt to oppose Norman mask mandate

Norman City Hall

The Norman City Council listens to public comments during the special session on June 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

A Cleveland County District Court judge denied a request to halt the city’s most recent expansion of its mask mandate Tuesday, according to the Norman Transcript.

The Transcript reported the request was filed by Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam, who sought a temporary restraining order against the mandate which requires masks in private homes under certain conditions.

The mandate was expanded by the Norman City Council to include private gatherings of 25 or more people during the council’s Sept. 22 meeting — however, Norman Police Department Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson said NPD would not enforce the mandate inside private residences unless a party was reported under Norman’s nuisance party ordinance.

The Transcript also reported that Moghadam’s attorney, Andrew Garrett, said the changes infringed upon Moghadam’s private property rights.

I think my client is going to have political fundraisers, social cause fundraisers and other things like that that he can’t do without violating the ordinance,” Garrett said in the Norman Transcript article. “My client abides by the law. He’s not one to just break the law and if he were to break the ordinance ... you’d have this constant threat over your shoulder.”

Following the failure of four out of the five petitions Unite Norman filed to recall several Norman city councilors and Mayor Breea Clark, Moghadam also sued to challenge the method used to count signatures on the recall petition targeting Clark.

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

