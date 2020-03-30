You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Cleveland County Election Board to postpone April 7 elections amid coronavirus concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Vote Sign(copy) (copy) (copy)

A voting sign at University Lutheran Church on Aug. 28, 2018.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

All April 7 elections for Cleveland County have been postponed, according to a tweet from the Cleveland County Election Board.

The Board of Education general election was to take place on that date, according to the election board's 2020 election calendar. On March 24, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus concerns, which will be in place until April 14 when the city will evaluate if the order needs to be extended.

Clark said in a tweet these elections will be moved to June 30, and recommended individuals request an absentee ballot at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30.. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.

The department also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments