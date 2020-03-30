Cleveland County Election Board to postpone April 7 elections amid coronavirus concerns

All April 7 elections for Cleveland County have been postponed, according to a tweet from the Cleveland County Election Board.
The Board of Education general election was to take place on that date, according to the election board's 2020 election calendar. On March 24, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus concerns, which will be in place until April 14 when the city will evaluate if the order needs to be extended.
Clark said in a tweet these elections will be moved to June 30, and recommended individuals request an absentee ballot at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.
The elections in Norman that were previously scheduled for April 7 have been moved to June 30. I can't recommend enough that you go ahead and request an absentee ballot. You can do so online here: https://t.co/PmbPrSNlXH#localgov #OklaStayHoma #elections #govote https://t.co/1cEI4Df9wJ— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) March 30, 2020
The Oklahoma State Department of Health urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30.. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
The department also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.