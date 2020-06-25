Cleveland County early voting for primary election begins; deadline to register before runoff approaches

Early voting in the primary election starts Thursday in Cleveland County, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mask use is encouraged, and social distancing will be maintained, according to the election board website.
Voters registered in Cleveland County can find their voting location on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. Sample ballots and requirements for providing proof of identity are also viewable on the Cleveland County Election Board website.
The second round of primary elections will be held Aug. 25. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 21, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22.
The last day to register to vote in the runoff primary election is July 31 and absentee ballot requests are due by Aug. 18.
The general election will be held Nov. 3. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. The last day to register to vote in the general election is October 9, and absentee ballot requests are due by Oct. 27.
For information on registering to vote, visit the election board’s website.
