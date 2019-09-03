You are the owner of this article.
Classen Boulevard closes from Boyd Street to Brooks Street due to collision

Norman PD (copy)

A Norman Police car Aug. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Classen Boulevard closed due to an injury collision, the Norman Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning.

The road is closed from Boyd Street to Brooks Street.

Brent Barbour, a captain with the Norman Police Department, said one person was injured in the accident, which involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Barbour said the road will likely be closed for a few hours as NPD conducts its investigation.

NPD tweeted at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday that Classen has been reopened.

The person injured in the accident was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to the tweet.

This story was updated at 9:54 Sept. 3 to include information about the accident from Brent Barbour, and at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 3 to include information about Classen's reopening.

