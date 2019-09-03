Classen Boulevard closes from Boyd Street to Brooks Street due to collision

Classen Boulevard closed due to an injury collision, the Norman Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning.
Classen Blvd is closed between Boyd and Brooks due to a injury collision. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/1unYiWFpGN— Norman Police (@normanokpd) September 3, 2019
The road is closed from Boyd Street to Brooks Street.
Brent Barbour, a captain with the Norman Police Department, said one person was injured in the accident, which involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
Barbour said the road will likely be closed for a few hours as NPD conducts its investigation.
NPD tweeted at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday that Classen has been reopened.
Update: Classen Blvd is now open. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Additional information will be released when available and appropriate. https://t.co/evOsGCJQl0— Norman Police (@normanokpd) September 3, 2019
The person injured in the accident was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to the tweet.
This story was updated at 9:54 Sept. 3 to include information about the accident from Brent Barbour, and at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 3 to include information about Classen's reopening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.