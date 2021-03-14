Class Council to host free Spring Week events to 'bring joy' in absence of spring break

The OU Class Council is hosting Spring Week starting Monday, featuring different events each day including free food, painting and movies.
Class Council Vice Chair of Outreach Rachael Owens said while the week of events isn’t a “make-up” for spring break, the council felt students deserved something nice in its absence.
On Monday, local food trucks and lawn games will be available on the Walker Adams Mall from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The food is free and funded by the council, according to a flyer posted on the Class Council Instagram.
Owens said local food truck Tasty Snow will be on the WAM providing unlimited free snow cones.
Tuesday includes virtual Zumba at 5:30 p.m. and virtual yoga at 6:30 p.m. facilitated by Sarkey's Fitness Center. Participants must register through the OU Fit + Rec app. Snacks will also be available from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from the Health Hut at Sarkey's, according to the posted flyer.
The flyer also states that free coffee and donuts will be available at the Camper’s Coffee truck in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
On Thursday, students can paint succulent pots on the South Oval or pick up their own kit to paint at home from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., as advertised on the graphic.
Spring Week concludes with a movie night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Their Instagram states the council will play “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on the South Oval.
Owens said masking and social distancing will be enforced. She said the council encourages people to bring blankets to sit with their friends in socially distanced “pods.”
“(Class Council) will be at any event that we feel like there might be a cluster of people,” Owens said. “Of course we want everyone to have a good time, but ultimately we want everyone to be safe as well.”
Owens said all the food and activities are funded by Class Council, adding, “We know how it is to be a college student.”
“We just wanted students to have something to look forward to,” Owens said. “That’s why the events aren’t the longest but it's definitely something to bring joy. We’re all going to feel the effects of the fact that this was supposed to be a break in the semester. We just want to bring joy, even if it’s in a small amount.”
