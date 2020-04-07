You are the owner of this article.
City officials review budget, coronavirus impacts in virtual study session

Norman officials are unsure how the fiscal year 2021 budget will be affected by COVID-19 as city officials review the projected general funds and expenditures.

The projected general fund for FYE 2021 is roughly $86 million, with 60 percent coming from sales and use taxes, City of Norman Finance Director Anthony Francisco said during a city council study session April 7. However, the effect that COVID-19 will have on the sales and room tax, along with the budget as a whole, is unknown.

“How will (COVID-19) impact the budget?” Francisco said. “My short answer is I don't know. And I think that most people would say that nobody knows. We don't know the depth (and) we don't know the length of when the Stay at Home order will be lifted. We don't know how people will come back from that and then what their mood will be. We just don't know. So that is the cloud that I would say hovers over everything.”

The projected reduction in the growth rate for the next fiscal year starting July 1 is from 2 percent to 1.75 percent, Francisco said.

“That (projection) is based on the conservative opinion of a lot of folks about how we're going to come out of this depression situation that we're in right now,” Francisco said. “How quickly we'll come back, how fast we'll come back and when we'll come back.”

Francisco’s concern is about the room tax, which is generated from hotel occupancy.

“We won't have the hard data for another few weeks (about the room tax change) for the month of March and a month and a half or so for the month of April, but we know that it's going to be bad,” Francisco said.

In addition to this, there is also a plan for a possible allocation or entitlement of Community Development Block Grant funds relating to the impact of COVID-19 on individuals who have been displaced from their job.

“Probably the most appropriate and most needed use of those funds will come in the form of relief and support for people displaced or struggling because of job displacement...caused by the current pandemic,” said City Manager Darrel Pyle.

 

