City of Norman hosts virtual celebratory Black History Month speaker panel

The City of Norman hosted a panel event to hear perspectives and stories from Black city staffers as part of its Black History Month celebration.
The panel, called “Stories From Black Perspectives,” took place over Zoom, with Mayor Breea Clark as the host. Featured panelists included Anthony Francisco, the city’s director of finance, Ricky Jackson, the deputy of the Norman Police Department, Ronda Guerrero, the court administrator, and Steve Hardeman, plant manager of water reclamation.
Each of the panelists discussed their path to their leadership role and the importance of Black History Month.
Anthony Francisco
Francisco, an Oklahoma City native, has held his job as finance director for the City of Norman for 23 years. Before coming to Norman, Francisco said he worked for the City of Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Seattle.
Francisco said the defining moment for him growing up came during the integration of Oklahoma City schools in 1972.
“I went to K-6 elementary school in a segregated, all-Black school in an all-Black neighborhood, and we went through a big-time culture shock in 1972,” Francisco said. “It was just a very weird time, because it's way on the other side of town. So here we are 12- or 13 year-old kids, being bused to what we thought at the time was like, we were going to a different state and we were scared to death, and the weirdest thing is that the white people were scared to death and they didn't know that we were scared.”
Francisco said looking back on this experience reminds him of a scene in the movie “Remember the Titans,” where white Americans protested segregated schools.
“The moms were holding up the signs saying ‘go home’ and all of that, that was real life for us and, in fact, shaped my life in a big way,” Francisco said. “Because integration for me, I think,was a good thing on the whole because (of) what I found out and said, ‘You know, I'm as smart as these kids. I can hang with these kids.’”
Francisco said he got into public finance because math is based on fact.
“My advice to young people is: Don't be afraid of math,” Francisco said. “To me, math is the one thing that no prejudice can interfere with. Math is the only thing that's factual, and they can't take that away from you that two plus two is four. That's just a fact and, if you can talk about that, and whatever you're talking about that you can back up with figures, and facts — you're unassailable.”
Francisco also called for Norman to celebrate Black history outside of Black History Month.
“I think Norman needs to celebrate its Black history a lot more, there shouldn't be anybody in Norman who does not know who Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher is,” Francisco said. “Why isn't there a Martin Luther King Avenue in Norman? Why isn't there a Thurgood Marshall Avenue in Norman? … Norman has touched national history through those folks, and you should be celebrating that normally.”
Ricky Jackson
Jackson, an Oklahoma City native, said he’s now going into his 36th year with the Norman Police Department. He said he received his Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from OU while working for the police department.
Jackson said growing up on the east side of Oklahoma City while going to school on the south side was impactful for his childhood.
“I never quite fit in — I was either too Black to be in the white school, and on the east side I talked a little different, so I wasn't quite Black enough, because of how I spoke on the east side,” Jackson said. “So it's kind of this no man's land.”
Jackson also said, growing up, his cousin would ask him questions about society “awakening a sense of social consciousness.”
“The more he asked the question ‘why?’ the more I began to ask the question ‘why?’ and that’s carried me throughout not only as a young man, but also throughout my career,” Jackson said. “The way he talked to me and asked some fat kid questions — as if my answers really mattered — gave me a sense of worth and a sense of social conscious awakening that I did not have prior to him moving into the home.”
Jackson said people celebrating Black History Month aren’t the ones that need to learn from the events throughout the month the most.
“I look forward to what is actually taught in our curriculum in class and not separated out. Because the people that need to know this the most, they're not watching these documentaries, especially during Black History Month,” Jackson said. “U.S. history applies to all of us, and the ones that need it the most just skip right through the channels and never watch it. Yet, they have questions. I would love for the day to come where these things are addressed in the schools, by the parents and by everyone else.”
Ronda Guerrero
Guerrero was born and raised in Woodward, Oklahoma and has served as Norman’s court administrator for 30 years. She said her grandmother had an immense impact on her while growing up.
“The biggest influence on my life growing up hands down was my grandmother,” Guerrero said. “She just always had a positive attitude and just always made me feel better. I mean growing up I could always go to her for anything. … She was just a bright light.”
Guerrero said another impactful moment for her was getting involved in the community after 17 years of working in the court system.
“I had 17 years really to be prepared because I worked out at the front office for 17 years and worked in every position before I became a supervisor,” Guerrero said. “I really got involved with the community, which I wasn't able to do when I worked out in the front. … It was nice to get to be around the community and provide some sort of reset on those boards. So that really helped me grow.”
Steve Hardeman
Hardeman said he grew up in Oklahoma City and looked for a job in Norman after coming out of the Air Force. 37 years later, he is the utilities manager for the same department he originally joined — water reclamation.
Hardeman said his work ethic is a result of his upbringing and seeing his mom work extra jobs.
“It was also a tough upbringing, but my mom made sure that we made it through,” Hardeman said. “I remember, when I was at Hoover (High School), we had PE and everybody had certain PE clothes, with Hoover on them and all that. I didn't have that, so she went to work an extra job just so she could buy me those clothes so I can look like everyone else in the gym and not be an outcast. I was the only Black kid in that particular gym class, and I really didn’t want to go because I didn’t have those clothes, but she made it to where I could actually go and be proud to be there.”
Hardeman said another important time of his life was attending OU to get a degree in business in the 1980s.
“For my first class, I go to class, the professor looks at me, and he looks at the class and says, ‘If you don't understand day one of this math class, then you need to drop out now.’ And so I'm looking around, and I'm the only black student in class and he's looking straight at me,” Hardeman said. “I tried to find help around the university to help me get through this class and couldn't find (any) help. Because if you weren't an athlete, then help as a regular student was hard to find.”
Hardeman then dropped out of OU and got a degree from the University of Phoenix.
Hardeman said he believes Black History Month shouldn’t be a singular month. He encouraged Norman community members to celebrate throughout the year.
“Now during this time, my grandkids especially, we'll let them know of different things and how people of color have contributed to our lives,” Hardeman said. “You know, just like the cell phone, every time they pick up the cell phone, just know that was created by a Black man and several others, just mundane things that we use every day.”
