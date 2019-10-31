You are the owner of this article.
City manager appoints new NPD chief of police

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department March 31, 2018. 

 Claire Bendtschneider/The Daily

City Manager Darrel Pyle selected interim Police Chief Kevin Foster to serve as the Norman Police Department's new chief of police, according to a press release.

Foster served as a Norman law enforcement officer for the past 30 years, the press release said, and he has served as interim chief since March 30. Foster has served in numerous areas of the NPD, and he has been in charge of every bureau at some point during his tenure.

“I cannot express the honor and pride I feel in being chosen to lead the officers of our great city,” Foster said in the release. “I look forward to continuing the work of the Norman Police Department as a community policing organization and building on the foundation of positive partnerships.”

According to the release, Foster will be sworn in at a public ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at City Hall.

“The selection process produced some incredibly qualified candidates,” Pyle said in the release. “I believe we’ve selected the best fit for Norman. Kevin Foster has dedicated his career to this community, and I trust his leadership to continue to build on the excellence of our police department.”

