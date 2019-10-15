You are the owner of this article.
Chick-Fil-A closure in the Union due to melted wire in hotwater tank

Chico-Fil-a (copy)

The Chick-fil-a storefront in the Oklahoma Memorial Union Oct. 14.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

The Chick-fil-A location in OU's Oklahoma Memorial Union is closed due to a melted wire in the restaurant's hotwater tank.

Kesha Keith, the director of media relations at OU, told The Daily in an email that one replacement part has been received for the water heater today, and another is due tomorrow. Once the part is installed it will be tested and inspected, and she said they hope the restaurant will be open by Thursday, although it is not definite. 

Chick-Fil-A closed yesterday morning at 11:30 a.m., Keith said in the email, and will be closed "until the necessary repairs are made to the hotwater tank dedicated to" the restaurant. 

This article was updated at 2:25 p.m. to reflect more information provided by Kesha Keith on the water heater part's delivery.

