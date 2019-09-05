You are the owner of this article.
Cherokee Nation appoints its first delegate to US House of Representatives

Kimberly Teehee

Kimberly Teehee has been appointed as the Cherokee Nation's first delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

 via Wikipedia

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. appointed the Cherokee Nation’s first delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

After the Cherokee Nation announced on Aug. 22 that they will be pursuing a delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hoskin Jr., an OU alumnus, announced Aug. 29 that Kimberly Teehee will fill the position entitled to the Cherokees in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

According to the Native American Contractors Association, Teehee was the first-ever senior policy advisor for Native American Affairs in the White House Domestic Policy Council. She also served as senior advisor to the former U.S. House of Representatives Native American Caucus Co-Chair Dale Kildee (D-MI).

Teehee’s appointment still needs congressional approval. Following that, OU Tribal Liaison Officer Warren Queton thought she might function as a shadow member, similar to U.S. territories.

“If the delegate were granted the same privileges as U.S. territories, it would be a major advancement in recognizing the sovereign status of tribal nations,” Queton said.

Teehee visited OU as the keynote speaker in a 2015 OU Law symposium, “Indigenous Women, Law and Power.”

 

