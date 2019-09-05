Cherokee Nation appoints its first delegate to US House of Representatives

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. appointed the Cherokee Nation’s first delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.
After the Cherokee Nation announced on Aug. 22 that they will be pursuing a delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hoskin Jr., an OU alumnus, announced Aug. 29 that Kimberly Teehee will fill the position entitled to the Cherokees in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
According to the Native American Contractors Association, Teehee was the first-ever senior policy advisor for Native American Affairs in the White House Domestic Policy Council. She also served as senior advisor to the former U.S. House of Representatives Native American Caucus Co-Chair Dale Kildee (D-MI).
Teehee’s appointment still needs congressional approval. Following that, OU Tribal Liaison Officer Warren Queton thought she might function as a shadow member, similar to U.S. territories.
“If the delegate were granted the same privileges as U.S. territories, it would be a major advancement in recognizing the sovereign status of tribal nations,” Queton said.
Teehee visited OU as the keynote speaker in a 2015 OU Law symposium, “Indigenous Women, Law and Power.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.