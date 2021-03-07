You are the owner of this article.
Charlie Kirk to visit Oklahoma students in 'Gen Free' university tour

A graphic advertising the "Gen Free" campus tour.

 Graphic by Turning Point USA

Turning Point USA Founder and President Charlie Kirk will speak to OU students as the first stop on the organization's "Gen Free Tour" March 23, according to the TPUSA website.

The event will be held 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 2833 Conference Drive in Edmond, according to the event's registration page. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students will be given "priority access" to the event and must show a valid student ID and ticket upon entry. 

"All persons and property" will be searched in an "airport-like screening" according to the event conditions of entry.

The event comes after last semester's Ann Coulter campus visit, held in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The event generated early opposition from the OU College Democrats, citing anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant statements Coulter had previously made.

The event itself drew a group of student protesters, and later a counter-protest made up of members of the Proud Boys — a group centered on "male and Western superiority," according to the New York Times, which has had 16 members linked to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and nine charged with conspiracy. The Coulter event ultimately ended without violence.

Those interested in attending the Kirk event can register for tickets here.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 4:45 p.m. to correct the address of the Hilton Garden Inn Edmond location.

