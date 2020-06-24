Chancellor Glen Johnson encourages students to enroll for Oklahoma's Promise scholarship before June 30 deadline

The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship deadline for students who recently finished 10th grade is June 30.
According to a press release, the state scholarship program is available for students whose annual family income is $55,000 or less. The scholarship covers tuition at Oklahoma state schools and universities. The scholarship can also be applied to a portion of tuition at accredited private Oklahoma colleges or at certain public career centers.
According to the release, the scholarship is available for five years, the completion of a bachelor's degree or a maximum of 129 semester credit hours. The scholarship does not include fees, books, supplies or room and board.
The scholarship program has provided academic preparation and financial support for many students in Oklahoma.
“The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship has helped more than 91,000 students achieve the dream of a college education since the program’s inception,” Chancellor Glen D. Johnson said in the release.
According to the release, an estimate of 16,000 students will receive the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
According to the release, students must enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise in eighth, ninth or 10th grade to be eligible for the scholarship. Additionally, in order to receive and maintain the scholarship, students must meet certain income, academic and conduct requirements.
Eligibility is based on the students’ estimated family income for 2020. According to the release, scholarship applicants must also provide a copy of their federal tax return to verify the family’s 2020 income was under $55,000.
After enrollment, students must attend class regularly, take a 17-unit college preparatory curriculum, pass those courses with a 2.50 GPA and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50. According to the release, Oklahoma’s Promise students are asked to avoid drugs and alcohol.
According to the release, the Oklahoma Legislature created Oklahoma’s Promise in 1992 to provide college preparation and incentive for academic success. Oklahoma’s Promise has established a dedicated funding source to ensure that scholarships are paid in full each year.
According to the release, Oklahoma’s Promise is recognized as one of America’s best college access programs. Students are highly encouraged to enroll in the program.
“All eligible students who are in the eighth through 10th grade should take advantage of this opportunity to sign up for Oklahoma’s Promise today,” Johnson said in the release.
