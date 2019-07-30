Chance the Rapper to perform in Tulsa

Chance the Rapper will perform in Tulsa this fall as part of his tour for his new album, “The Big Day.”
The tour will stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Oct. 26, according to a Monday press release. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 2, and will cost from $59.50 to $129.50.
The artist’s “highly-anticipated return to the road” follows the July 26 release of his debut album, also called “The Big Day,” according to the release.
Tickets will be available online at the BOK Center website, and will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales, according to the release. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office the next business day.
According to the release, Citi cardholders are able to buy presale tickets starting 1 p.m. EDT Monday, July 29 until 10 p.m. local time, Thursday, Aug. 1. Presale details are available online.
Chance the Rapper is an “innovative Grammy award-winner” who previously released his music in online mixtapes, according to the release. His debut album “perfectly encapsulates” the artist’s emotions surrounding his marriage and the album’s release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.