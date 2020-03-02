Canvassers take to Norman streets to campaign for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday

Clutching thermoses of coffee with campaign stickers proudly stuck to their chests and arms full of glossy bulletins, members of the Norman campaign for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren gathered for their final pep talk before embarking on their canvassing adventures.
Super Tuesday, the day 14 states decide who they want as the Democratic presidential nominee, is one of the most decisive days for candidates in the primary season. This weekend, The Daily followed two Norman canvassing groups during their campaign efforts leading up to the Oklahoma primary.
Outside of the All About Cha restaurant on West Main Street, a temporary headquarters for the Norman chapter of Warren’s campaign, Iowa state Sen. Zach Wahls stood in the middle of the growing crowd. He finished his conversation about the complexities of health care with a local Warren supporter, turned to address the crowd and launched into the story of how he became Iowa’s youngest state senator at 28.
Wahls rose to political fame after a 2011 video of him addressing the Iowa House Judiciary Committee on a proposed constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage went viral. In it, the then-University of Iowa freshman and Eagle Scout advocated for the right for his mothers to marry.
Now, the senator is using his platform to endorse his preferred Democratic nominee, Warren. Wahls flew from Iowa to speak to Warren canvassers on the last weekend before Super Tuesday.
“I think Sen. Warren is the best opportunity to bring the Democratic Party together, make the argument against corruption and incompetence of the Trump administration, and then finally get this country turned around and working for working people again,” Wahls said. “I’m so excited to be here in Oklahoma ... because here in her hometown, I get to be with you while we’re trying to get out the vote for Super Tuesday. It’s super exciting.”
After Wahls finished speaking to the crowd, organizers called the canvassers over to sit on the restaurant’s patio and learn how to use the canvassing app. A few Warren supporters went inside to start on the long list of phone bank calls.
Super Tuesday weekend had begun.
Walking for Warren
Gordon Pignato, a canvasser for Warren, squinted into a tiny doorbell camera and said with a loud voice, “Hello. I’m with Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, and I was coming by to see if you were voting on Super Tuesday.”
No one was home, but Pignato said he hoped people would watch the camera’s video. He rolled up a stiff Warren bulletin, slid it under the door handle and walked down the driveway to his next house.
Pignato stopped on the sidewalk, entered the information from the last house on his canvassing app and craned his head to search for the next house number. The app shows canvassers a list of registered Democrats and independents on an interactive map.
At the next residence, a woman opened her garage door and came out to meet Pignato in the driveway. The resident, who asked not to be named because her neighborhood has seen vandalism stemming from certain residents’ political affiliation, said she wasn’t planning on voting for Warren because she prefers more moderate candidates.
For the next five minutes, Pignato and the Norman resident discussed health care, consumer protection and how they thought their preferred candidates could defeat President Donald Trump in November. After the exchange, Pignato handed the woman a flyer and walked toward the next house, ready to start all over again.
After a house full of supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Pignato said it took him a little while to get used to the rapid-fire interactions and rejections that ran the spectrum from converting new Warren supporters to “getting the door slammed in (his) face” and everything in between.
“I think it’s like exposure therapy for social anxiety,” Pignato said. “They say when you have a fear, you should confront it ... I feel a lot better about it now and a lot less anxiety than I did when I started.”
After a dozen houses, Pignato headed back to his car to drive to the next canvassing area. On the way, he said that while it was exhausting, there was nothing he would rather do than canvass for Warren.
“The goal is to talk to as many people as possible, so I always want more doors to open,” Pignato said. “But of the conversations I’ve had, they’ve all been positive conversations. I hope I have convinced people, and I also hope (I got) people to get up and go to the polls ... It’s the biggest weekend here, and it’s the last thing I can do in Oklahoma.”
Burning for Bernie
With one hand wrapped around a thick stack of flyers and another thumbing through a map on his phone, Sam Endicott looked forward to knocking on his 500th door. According to his tally, he would hit the number at some point over the weekend.
The OU law student and OU Students for Bernie Sanders 2020 member has spent his weekends pounding the pavement in Norman and Oklahoma City, hoping to convince residents to vote for Sanders on Super Tuesday.
Endicott said he had supported Sanders by tweeting and voting in 2016. After Sanders didn’t receive the nomination, Endicott said he felt like he had to do more this time.
“I tried out canvassing,” Endicott said. “I was a little nervous at first, but after the first day, I realized how meaningful it is. I was in a lower-income area where a lot of Bernie’s policies would change their lives, and I realized how much reaching out to those people helped.
“I went from being angry on Twitter all the time to having a lot of really meaningful interactions. Ever since then, I try to do it every weekend.”
Endicott said he doesn’t think he’ll sway many Republican voters to Sanders, but he thinks Sanders appeals to the 42 percent of Americans registered as independents. He said Sanders’ lack of corporate backers has been an important issue to the independents he’s met.
“I had a long talk with an independent (while) canvassing two weeks ago,” Endicott said. “(He) said that Bernie was going to be the only person to vote for because everyone is bought out in Washington, and they’re just bought out by different people. I think that’s why a lot of people find Bernie very refreshing — because he’s not willing to compromise to get money from corporations and super PACs.”
After rounding a corner, Endicott spotted two other OU Students for Bernie Sanders 2020 members and waved. Letters and constitutional studies sophomore Cassie DeGroot and political science junior Taylor Putman met Endicott on the sidewalk.
DeGroot said Medicare for All was her “number one issue.”
“I would love to see a dentist, like ever,” DeGroot said. “Maybe an eye doctor. I haven’t gotten my prescription filled in a couple years. ... He’s the only candidate that’s really dedicated to Medicare for All.”
To Putman, Sanders’ climate change plan was most important.
“Health care is such an immediate need for so many people, but there’s a huge looming specter we’ve done little-to-nothing to address,” Putman said. “Every single week, it seems like the United Nations says, ‘Oh, we messed up, we’ve got to (address climate change) sooner, faster, our models were wrong.’ It gives me a real sense of urgency.”
After saying their goodbyes, the Sanders canvassers split up to continue knocking on doors. As Endicott headed back to his car, he said this weekend will be the last time he canvasses for Sanders in Oklahoma.
“I’m going to try to get involved in (U.S. House Rep.) Kendra Horn’s campaign and canvass for her because I’m not swaying anyone (for Sanders) in the general (election),” Endicott said.
Since 1952, Oklahoma has voted only once for a Democratic presidential nominee. Endicott said that while it doesn’t seem likely a Democrat will win Oklahoma this November, he hopes the political landscape of the state is changing.
“I think it’s really dangerous to write off states as forever red, which is one of my issues with the national Democratic party,” Endicott said. “(The DNC) hasn’t seen (Oklahoma) as a place that’s winnable, ever. But I’m hoping in my lifetime, there’s going to be a presidential election where I can canvass in the general, and Oklahoma will actually make a difference.”
Does canvassing work?
Tyler Johnson, an OU associate professor of political science who specializes in public opinion, mass media, campaigns and elections, said it’s hard to tell how much sway canvassers have on voters.
“I think they typically do a good job of creating awareness,” Johnson said, “but it’s tough to tell if that translates to a higher voter turnout because there are so many other variables that could be in play there. ... You can look at a candidate like Bernie Sanders, who is pretty popular with young people to begin with, and you can see how organizers on a campus may leverage that into getting fellow classmates to turn out (to vote).”
Johnson said canvassers willing to weather uncomfortable conversations and put in the time can make more of a difference than signs or flyers.
“We know that one of the most influential ways in American politics to accomplish goals is through person-to-person communication,” Johnson said. “You can put up all the signs and flyers you want, but that’s not a great substitute for having conversations about why you’re passionate about the candidate, what this candidate will do, why this election is important.”
Ahead of Super Tuesday, voters can check their polling locations online. Oklahoma holds mixed Democratic primaries and closed Republican primaries, which means registered independents and Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary, and only Republicans can vote in the Republican primary. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.