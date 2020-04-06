Candidates for Campus Activities Council executive chair emphasize inclusivity, feedback in virtual debate

The candidates for OU’s Campus Activities Council executive chair position participated in a debate over Zoom Monday night, explaining their platforms and answering questions from the current chair and Twitter users.
The candidates, Louisa Lee and Lafonzo Spigner, focused on the serving aspect of CAC in their debate answers, emphasizing that CAC is meant to serve all OU students by improving their campus experience through events. Both also agreed that CAC isn’t just about events, but about making sure every student feels included and has the access to get involved in whatever ways they wish to.
The CAC chair is “responsible for the workings and maintenance of all components of CAC,” according to the CAC constitution, and also helps to allocate millions of dollars in student fees. Students can vote for their choice for the position here, beginning 9 a.m. April 7 and ending 9 p.m. April 8.
Spigner, public relations junior, has served on the University Sing and High School Leadership Conference since his freshman year. He said his platform “Flourish” focuses on three main parts: Assess tradition, cultivate unity and implement change.
“I'm running to be CAC chair because CAC has given me so much, whether it be friendships or leadership development,” Spigner said in his opening statement. “We are the programming branch of SGA, we serve all students and we need to stop meeting people halfway and go the distance to bring them to the finish line. And I'm ready to do that so we can flourish together.”
Lee, current CAC executive vice chair and creative media production junior, has held several executive positions in CAC over the past three years and is running on the platform of “CAC in 3D,” or “Data, Driven and Development.”
“If elected, I will lead the charge in gathering student feedback that we will use to make data-driven decisions that improve our events, develop our people and enhance the experience of every single student at the University of Oklahoma,” Lee said in her opening statement.
The candidates were first asked what the first thing they would do as CAC chair is.
Spigner said he would first reach out to communities that feel unheard by the organization and make sure they know he is actively working to see and understand their needs.
“I'm working to be there for you and bring you into the fold, letting you know that decisions are not being made just for you, but with you included,” Spigner said. “I want to actively work for all students and make sure that they understand that CAC is always trying to work for all students.”
Lee said the first thing she would do is remove the formal resume portion from the CAC executive committee applications, which will make CAC more accessible to students who feel they don’t have enough experience or don’t see themselves as leaders.
“This resume is a way to judge experience, which is not required for joining Campus Activities Council,” Lee said. “And it's important going into a new year, after having to cancel a lot of our events … that we make our application process accessible.”
In response to a question about how each candidate would remove the connotation of CAC being the “Caucasian Activities Council,” Lee said she would like to rewrite the selection bias training to ensure executive committees are representative of OU’s diverse student population.
Lee said she would also like to move the focus to the experience of students, rather than numbers.
“As a white, Panhellenic woman … I absolutely recognize that it is my responsibility to make sure that no student at OU has to miss out on opportunities (in CAC),” Lee said. “(And), just because these students have a seat at the table does not mean that they're having a good time. We need to … make our organization more inclusive, so that they will continue to come back.”
Spigner said he has heard the sentiment that CAC is not diverse enough from friends, and he believes this is an internal issue that can be addressed. One way he would address it is by creating mandatory diversity reports for each event committee to ensure they are reaching out to marginalized communities and creating an inclusive culture.
“Although campus activities council serves all students, some don't want to partake and that's OK,” Spigner said. “But (we need to hear) what we need to best do for them, so we can create new processes that will (help) people who want to be in the fold, because at the end of the day that’s what we’re trying to do.”
CAC is working to upload the recording of the debate with closed captions.
