featured

Camp Crimson to transition to single-session format for fall 2021, administrators say

Camp Crimson logo

Camp Crimson staff plans to transition to a single-session program for fall 2021. 

 Photo provided

In an effort to create a “common experience” for incoming freshmen, Camp Crimson will transition from its traditional format of multiple sessions to a single-session program immediately before the fall semester. 

According to its website, for more than 20 years, Camp Crimson has been a “premier orientation experience designed to help students acclimate to college life and connect with both classmates and outstanding peers who serve as mentors throughout the entire first year and beyond.” 

New Student Programs Executive Director Evan Razor wrote in an email camp leaders are working to overhaul the camp for fall 2021. Changes to camp programs are based on the university strategic plan, which focuses on “becoming a place of belonging for all students.” Razor wrote the singular session will provide access to students who previously would have faced more barriers to attending, like out-of-state or international students. 

Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt wrote in an email the changed format will allow students living on campus to move into their residence hall and participate in camp activities. He also wrote there will be opportunities for “essential educational components” like Step In, Speak Out — OU’s required sexual misconduct prevention training — alcohol education, tours of the campus and introduction to academic resources. 

“Camp Crimson will continue to center around the small group experience led by current OU student leaders,” Surratt wrote. “During the program, students will also have the opportunity to make connections with other students who hold similar identities or interests by engaging with student organizations and campus departments.” 

Razor wrote the “target ratio” is between 20 and 25 students in one small group, with three leaders. 

The planned changes will allow all incoming undergraduate students to participate in Camp Crimson, Razor wrote. He also wrote he hopes “to create the space for more international students at all levels,” both as staffers and campers. 

Razor wrote his office will announce two leadership opportunities in the coming weeks, and it will accept small group leader applications later this semester.

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

