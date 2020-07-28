You are the owner of this article.
Camp Crimson employees react on social media after being notified of major changes weeks before event

Camp Crimson 2020

The flyer for the virtual 2020 Camp Crimson.

 Image provided by Camp Crimson

Camp Crimson employees are expressing their outrage on Twitter after being notified of major changes Monday night, weeks before an in-person Welcome Week was set to take place.

OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in an email seasonal employment for Camp Crimson staffers was set to expire this Friday, and no layoffs occurred. Keith said the following in the email: 

We want to acknowledge the good work of the students who have been connected to Camp Crimson during the time of COVID-19. This year’s virtual Camp Crimson, while not the in-person experience that was anticipated by students and staff alike, was innovative and important to our incoming students. We are currently exploring opportunities for the Camp Crimson staff to continue their work with students through Crimson Welcome Week while managing the evolving nature of the current public health crisis. In an effort to adhere to policies and the changes associated, Crimson Welcome Week programming will continue as Student Affairs actively works on a plan to support student leaders and incoming students in the days ahead.

According to one employee on Twitter, he was given a $600 check for his work, and employees were told their last day to work would be Friday.

Other employees have indicated different pay amounts owed. 

According to one source, camp staffers were notified in a Zoom meeting, and those that couldn't make the meeting were notified over GroupMe.

Other ex-employees also said they had experienced their own share of issues with Camp Crimson.

The decision to prevent  Camp Crimson’s employees was sharply criticized on Twitter by people outside of the organization as well.

At the time of publication, there has been no word from Camp Crimson about its decision. The Daily has reached out to Bridgitte Castorino, assistant director for orientation and transfer programs at OU, and is awaiting a response.

This article was updated at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, to indicate there was a Zoom meeting in which employees were notified about employment changes, different employees are owed different amounts by the camp, and that one of the tweets was from an ex-employee, not a person outside the camp. The headline was also updated at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, to indicate the employees were being notified about changes to Welcome Week. This article was updated at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, to reflect a statement from OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith. 

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

