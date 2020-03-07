alert

CAC Soonerthon raises over $1 million for Children's Miracle Network

Students dance at Soonerthon March 2, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Soonerthon, OU's largest-annual student-led philanthropy, raised $1,033,102.20 for the Oklahoma Children's Hospital Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

This is one of the largest amounts raised by the philanthropy — the event raised $1,004,970.18 in 2018 and $900,266.19 in 2019. 

Participants in the Soonerthon program raise money for months in advance of the event. The money raised benefits the Children’s Hospital Foundation through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the event's website.

