Board of Regents posts solicitation for governance consultant

The OU Board of Regents meets June 27.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The university posted a request for a governance consultant that will help establish best practices for university relations. 

According to the request, which was posted to OU’s solicitations page Aug. 14, the OU Board of Regents is seeking assistance to understand the most effective higher education practices regarding  “roles/responsibilities of board members vs. university leadership; board committee structure and responsibilities; communication and interaction between board members, president and university’s senior leadership, flow of information and decision-making.”

 

The request states the board hopes to understand how OU’s current administrative system compares to effective higher education systems across the country, along with what changes should be made at OU and how they could be implemented in the midst of transition and “some financial, personnel and legal turmoil.”

The request also states that this governance consultant will define “OU’s mission and vision,” along with its core strengths, and identify the perspectives of “key stakeholders” like OU senior leadership, faculty and students on these definitions.  

The request for proposal will close at 2 p.m. Aug. 30, and the regents will consider approving the supplier on Sept. 11, according to the request. The consultant would begin service Oct. 1 and the anticipated completion date for the request is Dec. 13. 

 

