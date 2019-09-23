You are the owner of this article.
Black Emergency Response Team to hold press conference in response to reported blackface incident

BERT

BERT is the Black Emergency Response Team at the University of Oklahoma.

 via OU BERT

The Black Emergency Response Team (BERT) will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 on the steps of Dale Hall following a report from the organization that an OU student used blackface on social media.

The press conference was announced by a press release from BERT, but does not specifically say what the press conference will address. 

BERT condemned an incident reported yesterday in which OU student Matt Robertiello posted a picture on social media wearing a black charcoal face mask and apparently referencing last semester's blackface incidents in which two students withdrew from the university. 

