Black Emergency Response Team to hold press conference in response to reported blackface incident

The Black Emergency Response Team (BERT) will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 on the steps of Dale Hall following a report from the organization that an OU student used blackface on social media.
The press conference was announced by a press release from BERT, but does not specifically say what the press conference will address.
BERT condemned an incident reported yesterday in which OU student Matt Robertiello posted a picture on social media wearing a black charcoal face mask and apparently referencing last semester's blackface incidents in which two students withdrew from the university.
