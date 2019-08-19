Beto O’Rourke blasts Trump in speech focused on gun control and immigration

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke focused largely on immigration and gun control at his Norman rally, which came weeks after a racially motivated shooting in his home district of El Paso, Texas.
.@BetoORourke talks about his hometown of El Paso. pic.twitter.com/115ay3muUZ— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) August 19, 2019
“For the first time in my life, someone leads this country who... describes Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, although they commit far lower rates of crime than anyone else in this country,” -@BetoORourke— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) August 19, 2019
. @BetoORourke says @POTUS “gave the green light” to the shooter in El Paso who drove 600 miles to “kill Mexicans,” according to his manifesto.
— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) August 19, 2019
Wearing a red OU ball cap, O'Rourke also blamed President Donald Trump for many issues facing Americans and called for universal background checks and red flag laws in his speech.
The former congressman from Texas also focused some of his remarks on Oklahoma-related issues such as violence toward native women, as well as referencing the Oklahoma City bombing and the Tulsa Race Riots.
O'Rourke began his speech around 4:40 p.m. and ended shortly after 5 p.m. Follow along for continued and in-depth coverage of the ongoing rally online on Twitter @OUDaily.
