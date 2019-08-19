You are the owner of this article.
Beto O’Rourke blasts Trump in speech focused on gun control and immigration

Beto

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke at his Norman rally Aug. 19. 

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke focused largely on immigration and gun control at his Norman rally, which came weeks after a racially motivated shooting in his home district of El Paso, Texas. 

Wearing a red OU ball cap, O'Rourke also blamed President Donald Trump for many issues facing Americans and called for universal background checks and red flag laws in his speech.

The former congressman from Texas also focused some of his remarks on Oklahoma-related issues such as violence toward native women, as well as referencing the Oklahoma City bombing and the Tulsa Race Riots. 

O'Rourke began his speech around 4:40 p.m. and ended shortly after 5 p.m. Follow along for continued and in-depth coverage of the ongoing rally online on Twitter @OUDaily. 

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

