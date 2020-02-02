Barnacle beyond OU: Retracted parking device not controversial at Houston

Jan. 14 began like any other day at OU Parking and Transportation Services. Papers were shuffled and coffee was poured. But one thing was different — parking administration staff gave a demonstration to The Daily of the department's new project, the Barnacle.
Shortly after The Daily posted the video demonstration, Twitter erupted.
Seven hundred and seventy thousand views, 357 comments and 147 retweets later, news of the Barnacle backlash had reached as far as the BBC. Students, alumni and community members on Twitter took the opportunity to voice their opinions on the university’s new parking project.
Many critiqued what they called the administration’s insensitivity toward students’ parking and financial concerns. Some complained that Barnacled cars remain immobilized, defeating the purpose of opening parking spots for permitted drivers. At 6:29 p.m. Jan. 14, OU announced that, until further notice, the Barnacle was pulled from use.
“Our students spoke,” said Kris Glenn, director of OU Parking Services. “That’s it. They spoke. It’s important that when that is the reaction, you stop, you pause and you listen.”
Glenn said he felt a communication issue may have led to the Twitter uprising.
“I think first and foremost, I should have led all of the communication with the Barnacle as just an alternative to towing,” Glenn said. “I think that maybe they thought it was an alternative to parking tickets.”
While some students may not understand the details of the Barnacle, chief among student complaints was the lack of prioritization of affordable parking and the issues with transportation efficiency at OU. After OU Parking and Transportation took the device back for review, The Daily looked at the Barnacle’s implementation on another campus.
Houston, we have a Barnacle
In November, the Barnacle began its tenure at the University of Houston. According to Robert Browand, director of Parking and Transportation Services at UH, implementation of the Barnacle “received very little response from students, faculty and staff.”
The parking director credited the lack of a negative reaction to the department’s efforts to communicate to students through its blog and other social media avenues before the device’s debut.
To receive a Barnacle at UH, drivers must have five or more unpaid citations and their vehicle must not be registered with the university. At OU, drivers with three or more unpaid citations would have received a Barnacle, regardless of whether their vehicle was registered with the university.
To remove the Barnacle at UH, drivers must pay all of their citations, a $75 fee, and a $100 deposit refundable upon return of the device in a depository. At OU, drivers would have had to pay all of their citations, a $35 fee, and a $50 refundable deposit.
Houston’s public transit system differs from Norman in that it has an extensive Park and Ride network of 26 pick-up and drop-off locations around the Houston metro, all of which connect to six bus lines that route directly to the university.
In comparison, OKC’s EMBARK transit system has one route to OU. OU’s CART transit system has five daily routes and one nightly flex route that serve the university.
Browand said there were also programs designed to aid financially struggling students, such as the Coogs on Alternate and Sustainable Transportation program. Under this plan, students receive a stipend to cover the cost of bus and light rail fares as an alternative to driving their cars.
While Browand said there was not much backlash after UH’s implementation of the Barnacle, one UH student was particularly vocal about the consequences of the device. Twitter user @babayaga tweeted on Jan. 15 they had to pay $920 to get the Barnacle off their car, “all (because) the university doesn’t have enough permits available nor parking options that are affordable for students that already pay to attend the university.”
The post went viral, gathering nearly 3,000 retweets. The user asked for donations to pay the hefty fine.
Barnacle rebuffed
At OU, students voiced their opinions on the Barnacle and the overall state of OU’s parking challenges.
“Why are there not enough spots on campus to where people don’t have to park in spaces where they get ticketed?” asked broadcast sophomore Kaitlyn Deggs.
Deggs said she was frustrated over the lack of available spots, towing, cost of parking permits and OU’s focus on punitive systems over comprehensive solutions.
“I feel like if they spent more time and money investing in fixing the problem instead of punishing people … that could be a better situation,” Deggs said.
Glenn said the university tows as a last resort — only after a driver has three outstanding parking tickets of 30 days or more. After drivers receive a warning of an impending tow, they have three days to contact Parking Administration.
Glenn said parking administration “works with students” struggling with fines and will even void one of the three tickets. If a driver does not contact the parking office within three days about a towing-eligible vehicle, then the university may tow it.
Some students expressed broader concerns: parking is not convenient, affordable or adequate for the number of students needing spaces every day.
Meteorology sophomore Bruce Pollock lived on campus last year and had a parking permit but moved off-campus and said he can’t afford a permit this year. As an out-of-state student, Pollock said he feels he is paying enough money to the university that he shouldn’t have to pay for a permit or parking tickets.
“Putting a parking ticket on students is an unnecessary practice because you don’t know what the student has to afford,” Pollock said. “You don’t know if they need to buy food that week, you don’t know if they have a pet. What if they have to take care of a kid?”
Pollock said the university should find more ways to compromise with students. If the university will not make parking free or allow students to use financial assistance to purchase permits, he proposed allowing students to pay parking tickets with community service or other creative avenues that avoid a financial burden on cash-strapped students.
“If we offered a way to go out and clean up a wildlife preserve or pick up trash on campus, I see no reason why the university can’t say, because of your actions helping the community, we can go ahead and forget this ticket,” Pollock said.
Glenn pointed out as a “self-sustaining auxiliary department,” parking administration would not be able to fund itself without permit or ticket revenue.
“We don’t make a profit in this department and we don’t receive any other university money,” Glenn said. “Building new parking lots, really expensive maintenance and repair, bond payments on parking garages … all of the money generated from parking permit sales goes right back into the operation.”
Regardless of OU’s parking budget, Pollock had parting words for the university: “I made the choice to go here, but you’re making the choice to continue to tax the students. That’s something y’all need to reexamine because the whole policy is flawed.”
Gone for good?
Glenn said the Barnacle’s lifespan at the university has come to an abrupt close.
“I don’t know that there is a future for the Barnacle,” Glenn said. “We don’t know that we will ever use the Barnacle.”
Outside the Parking Administration office, the space where the Barnacle depository box once stood is now empty.
“If we were ever to consider anything like the Barnacle or booting of vehicles, we would engage students, we would go to (the Student Government Association),” Glenn said. “We would probably hold information sessions that students are welcome to attend.”
Glenn said the parking administration will likely do a parking survey in the spring to hear from the student body.
Going forward, Glenn said the parking administration plans to help ease the stress of trying to find parking spots on campus.
Currently, two new commuter lots are under construction: one south of Headington Hall and one south of Sarkeys Energy Center.
Glenn said the university “doesn’t plan on raising parking permit rates on campus in the near future.” He said this is the third consecutive year the university has not raised rates, and OU’s permit prices are “about (in the) middle of the Big 12.”
Glenn also acknowledged the need to address the state of the CART bus system by responding to students’ concerns about overcrowded buses, long lines and unpredictable schedules.
“As we figure out a way to hear students regarding parking, we should,” Glenn said. “It just makes sense to listen to them about shuttles as well.”
Two weeks after the Barnacle controversy, Glenn said he and his department have learned an important lesson.
“I think that we’re going to spend the semester finding ways to listen to our students,” Glenn said. “This situation is a good reminder that you should always be proactive and take your time with the students, and make sure that whenever you roll something out that you truly have their buy-in.”
