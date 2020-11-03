Associated Press calls reelection of Sen. Jim Inhofe

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) is projected by the Associated Press to defeat a field of challengers led by Democrat Abby Broyles to retain his U.S. Senate seat, an office he has now held since David Boren left the Senate in 1994.
As of 7:18 p.m., Inhofe has garnered 79,013 votes to Broyles’ 48,634, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Inhofe will now enter his fifth full term as a Senator, landing him among the most senior members of the Senate. Inhofe’s victory comes despite being outraised by Broyles in the final quarter of the 2020 election cycle, according to the Tulsa World.
