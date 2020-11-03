You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Associated Press calls reelection of Sen. Jim Inhofe

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
jim inhofe

A photo of Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe. Inhofe was recently announced as the new chair of the Senate Armed Service Committee.

 Screenshot from Oklahoma Right to Farm via YouTube

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) is projected by the Associated Press to defeat a field of challengers led by Democrat Abby Broyles to retain his U.S. Senate seat, an office he has now held since David Boren left the Senate in 1994.

As of 7:18 p.m., Inhofe has garnered 79,013 votes to Broyles’ 48,634, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Inhofe will now enter his fifth full term as a Senator, landing him among the most senior members of the Senate. Inhofe’s victory comes despite being outraised by Broyles in the final quarter of the 2020 election cycle, according to the Tulsa World.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments