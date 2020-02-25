Ashley Judd to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

Ashley Judd will campaign in Oklahoma this week for Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the lead-up to Oklahoma’s primary election on Super Tuesday.
Judd, a Hollywood actress nominated for multiple Golden Globes, announced her endorsement of Warren late last year, and she will campaign for Elizabeth Warren on Feb. 27 and 28 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, according to a press release.
“I support (Warren) for president because of her plan to end the rancid corruption in Washington that makes government work for the well connected and leaves the vast majority of Americans behind,” Judd said in the release.
Judd’s meet and greet comes after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman. Judd was among the first to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
Judd will host three events for the campaign, according to the release. On Thursday, she will attend the Oklahoma Conversation on Sexual and Domestic Violence starting at 2:30 p.m. at a location released upon RSVP. Next, Tulsa Happy Hour tour will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and will be held at Cabin Boys Brewing. Judd’s coffee meet and greet will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Classen Coffee Company in Oklahoma City, according to the release.
