'As easy as wearing pants:' OU professor turned state epidemiologist shares experience amid pandemic

Even though OU Hudson College of Public Health associate professor Aaron Wendelboe was trained in infectious disease epidemiology, interacting with a changing disease in real time during a pandemic was a challenge.
Wendelboe, who previously served as interim Oklahoma state epidemiologist, said holding the position was a “very demanding job,” and the work continued even after he left the office for the evening.
“That’s actually what’s interesting about working as the state epidemiologist is each day is different,” Wendelboe said. “Particularly in a time of a (COVID-19) pandemic, it seems like each day you’re presented with five to 10 new urgent things that demand your attention.”
Wendelboe said he was asked to work for the Oklahoma State Department of Health by Gary Cox, previous interim state health commissioner and current Hudson College associate dean, who felt having more people involved in state epidemiology efforts would be helpful. A few other Hudson College faculty went to work for the health department with Wendelboe, where he originally worked as a consultant.
After a few days of work, Cox told Wendelboe he appreciated the work he was doing and thought it would be helpful if Wendelboe became the state’s interim epidemiologist, and Wendelboe accepted.
There were a few different parts to his new position, Wendelboe said. One of his responsibilities was sitting on a planning committee, which he said was with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s task force.
In that role, Wendelboe said he had daily briefings with Stitt and provided information about how the pandemic was proceeding in other countries and states. He also said he developed transmission dynamic models to help inform leaders when infections would peak, how to maximize use of ICU beds and ventilators and also monitored the effectiveness of the state Safer at Home initiative.
Wendelboe said another aspect of his job was participating in the state’s general COVID-19 response, including organizing testing. He said at the beginning of the pandemic, state leaders were focused on PCR testing, but by April, they began also looking for an antibody testing plan and trying to coordinate contact tracing and case investigations. He also said one of his main projects was creating a 24-hour contact tracing and case investigation call center for the health department.
Wendleboe said he worked with 77 counties, 68 local health departments and nine regional administrations throughout Oklahoma to try to make their COVID-19 response as cohesive as possible.
OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said, as the university’s top epidemiologist, he’s also worked closely with Wendelboe throughout the pandemic.
“I don’t make any decisions for the University of Oklahoma without a team of us working through any issues and thinking about the best thing to do,” Bratzler said.
Bratzler said when he arrived at the Hudson College in 2011, Wendelboe was already there as a junior faculty member, and the two started working together fairly quickly on a joint project investigating how common blood clots are in Oklahomans.
Bratzler said he and Wendelboe also have a common interest: Bratzler has an extensive background in infection prevention and research, and Wendelboe is a “true infectious disease epidemiologist,” trained through the epidemic intelligence service program at the Centers for Disease Control.
“He’s a good guy,” Bratzler said. “He’s really smart, obviously a good epidemiologist, but he’s just a nice guy too, he’s really easy to work with.”
Wendelboe said his relationship with Stitt during his time in his administration was always “very professional,” and he realized all state officials were working toward the same goal — protecting the health of Oklahomans.
Although Stitt has repeatedly said he will not instate a statewide mask mandate, even after contracting COVID-19, Wendelboe said he remains staunchly in support of mask use.
“I think that it‘s as easy of something to do as wearing pants,” Wendelboe said. “I don’t think that many people complain that wearing pants is an infringement upon their rights, or wearing underwear, and so I think that wearing masks is no more of an infringement upon anyone’s rights than any other article of clothing and can definitely do more to protect the public health.”
Before President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally in June, Wendelboe warned Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart of the predicted consequences of holding a mass gathering, according to documents released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and first reported by The Hill. In an email to two colleagues at OU, Wendelboe said he was unsure how forcefully he should share his concerns.
“As the state epidemiologist, I feel I have a responsibility to speak out and warn of the estimated risk,” Wendelboe wrote in a June 15 email, according to the Associated Press. “However, that responsibility also lies with the health commissioner and the secretary of health; both with whom I have shared my concerns. I am acutely aware that Stitt has invited President Trump to the state.”
Wendelboe said when it comes to trying to sway Stitt’s views on mask mandates, though, it was important to know his role.
“My role is to give the public health advice, but I’m not the one making the decision,” Wendelboe said. “And so, I respect that each person has their own role to play. … There’s enough challenges and enough politics and whatnot, but I just tried to give the best advice that I knew, but allow other people to play their role as well.”
Wendelboe said he knew being state epidemiologist wouldn’t be a permanent job, but serving in the position was humbling, as he knew the decisions he helped make were “affecting the health and prosperity of Oklahoma.”
“We were at state leadership, trying to deal with a big problem that manifested in many different ways,” Wendelboe said. “So of course, it was exhausting. But it was also helpful to know that the decisions that we were making were impacting people’s lives at the moment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.