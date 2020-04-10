Ari Fife elected summer 2020 editor-in-chief of OU Daily

Journalism sophomore Ari Fife was chosen by the Student Media Publications Board on Friday to serve as the summer 2020 OU Daily editor-in-chief.
Fife, who currently serves as a senior news reporter, said her goal for the summer is to continue covering the coronavirus and OU administration, along with working “with each desk to find creative ways to engage new readers and expand our coverage, especially with all-online content.”
Fife, a native of Oklahoma City, began working at The Daily in August 2019. Fife has covered the Student Government Association as a news reporter for two semesters, and extensively covered news events like the BERT sit-in, along with writing about underrepresented communities, such as the Iranian community at OU.
Fife said she was inspired by the current EIC Nick Hazelrigg, news managing editor Jordan Miller, assistant news managing editor Scott Kirker and news editor Bailey Lewis to go for the position.
“I think seeing the way all the editors at the Daily, but especially the news editors and Nick (Hazelrigg), handle leadership roles and tough breaking news situations inspired me to apply for a leadership position, too,” Fife said. “I definitely wouldn’t have applied if it hadn’t been for those editors training me in my time at The Daily and encouraging me to apply.”
Fife said she is “thrilled and so excited” to be chosen as the summer EIC and looks forward to learning more about the newsroom and working with her colleagues.
“As I’ve said a lot during this application process, I don’t know everything about how the newsroom runs, but I’m excited to learn and work with everyone in the newsroom this summer and beyond,” Fife said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.