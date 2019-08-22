AOI students, faculty, supporters hold three-hour sit-in as closure plan continues

Approximately 100 students, faculty and OU community members gathered outside Evans Hall Wednesday to protest the planned closure of the American Organ Institute.
The demonstration began 15 minutes before the crowd arrived at Evans Hall — around 50 students attending the event walked out of the OU School of Music’s convocation at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. The group made its way toward Evans Hall holding signs that read “stand up for the arts” and “save the American Organ Institute.”
Attendees battled heat and humidity throughout the afternoon, passing around water bottles and pens to sign a petition to keep the AOI open as they lingered in the shade of the Evans Hall steps for almost three hours as part of a sit-in.
The protest was organized after OU announced it would move forward with its plan to close the AOI, which was first announced in June when the university terminated several employees of the institute.
On Aug. 17, The Daily learned that four of the seven remaining AOI employees were terminated, and two freshmen with concentrations in organ technology received emails explaining they would need to change their academic plans a day after moving in, despite sending emails declaring their intent to enroll in the organ technology program as early as June.
On Thursday an OU spokesperson said the university had looked into the emails, adding that “none of the students say they’ve gotten emails on [changing their academic plans],” despite emails obtained by The Daily addressed to Noah Smith, a freshman who intended to have a concentration in organ technology, suggesting he meet with an academic adviser “for other secondary emphasis options.”
Nolan Reilly, an AOI alumnus and director of music at St. Thomas More University Parish, said one student has already left the program due to the AOI’s planned closure, and that others have considered leaving the program.
At the rally, Reilly presented a list of three demands to OU spokespeople asking for the reinstatement of the AOI for three years under a reduced budget to allow fundraising; reinstatement of the organ technology concentration and its employees; and retention of graduate assistant positions within the AOI.
“This is bigger than the American Organ Institute — the way our administration is treating higher education is unacceptable,” Reilly said at the rally. “The administration is treating this university like a company, and that is not how you run a university.”
The university has cited the institute’s operating cost as a primary reason for its decision to close the program. According to a June 15 press release, the program’s overall cost of nearly $400,000 was not justified by the “six undergraduate students enrolled.”
“The university’s financial position cannot infuse large funds into the program,” the release said.“Unfortunately, a permanent source of funds never was established when the program was created, and sustainable private sources are not available.”
Reilly said the number of students taking courses related to the AOI was more than 20, and that the AOI brings in around $200,000 a year through repair and maintenance contracts around Oklahoma. Roughly 15 students who said they are associated with the institute attended the rally.
Anthony Gehringer, an OU alumnus at the event, said he felt the decision was motivated by politics rather than finances, particularly what he said was “personal animus” former OU President James Gallogly and senior vice president and provost Kyle Harper hold towards former OU President David Boren, who founded the institute.
According to a university fact sheet provided Wednesday, the closure came after an “extensive evaluation of (the AOI’s) sustainability, as well as a high-level, comprehensive financial review of the entire university resulting in $50 million in savings for the financial health of the Norman campus.”
The sheet also said the review was “inclusive” of academic and administrative leaders across the Norman campus.
Reilly said that AOI Director John Schwandt has raised around $6.6 million after the university said the institute would require an $8.5 million endowment to “keep the doors open in perpetuity.”
Included in the fundraising was a $5 million donation from the Wyncote Foundation, which Reilly said the university would not accept.
“The Wyncote Foundation was called the Friday before school began,” Reilly said, “and told the university would not accept their gift because the program had already been closed.”
According to the fact sheet, the gifts provided were not sufficient to ensure long-term operation of the institute.
“Despite generous offers from supporters, there is still not a viable plan to maintain the program and avoid the same challenges in the future that it faces today,” the fact sheet read. “After a careful review of expenses, enrollment and long-term sustainability, OU found both personnel and operational costs could not be supported long term, despite the pledges of support.”
According to the fact sheet, OU “took steps to reconsider” the AOI’s closure through meetings with “multiple concerned constituents at the dean, provost and presidential levels,” but Reilly said that AOI Director John Schwandt and other major donors have yet to receive a meeting with OU administration.
“Someone here is not being honest,” Reilly said.
Reilly said the President’s Academic Program and Budget Advisory Committee – which is responsible for “assessing academic budget revisions in the context of the university’s ongoing comprehensive budget review” according to a 2018 Faculty Senate journal – had not released “any of its documents.”
Former dean of the College of International Studies and current international area studies professor Suzette Grillot, who attended the rally, said the process is “not transparent at all” from her experience with cuts made to the College of International Studies during her time as dean.
A flier provided by the AOI supporters at the rally stated the university was breaking policy by not receiving OU Board of Regents approval to remove the organ technology program; however, according to the university fact sheet, regent approval is not required since the organ technology program is considered a concentration, not a degree-granting program at the undergraduate level.
Within the first hour of the rally, university spokespeople exited Evans Hall to address the crowd, along with Mary Margaret Holt, dean of OU’s Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts.
“We very often can’t follow our hearts, we have to follow our heads,” Holt said, adding that one-on-one meetings with AOI students had been scheduled, and that some AOI faculty could be retained beyond the end of the academic year — when the institute is scheduled to close — on an “adjunct basis.”
When a student asked a spokesperson what it would take to change the university’s decision, the spokesperson thanked the student for attending, adding that “no one really has the answer.”
As the spokespeople addressed the crowd, many attendees shouted disapproval of what they felt were unsatisfactory answers.
“It was all show to me,” said Alvez Barkoskie, a doctoral organ student at OU. “They were clearly stonewalling. They told us to email public affairs, email the Board of Regents, but … all people have been getting are chain emails.”
The sit-in ended at 5 p.m. when the remaining protesters sang the OU Chant. Reilly said their effort to keep the institute open will continue.
“We’ll keep trying until we get the answer we want,” Reilly said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.