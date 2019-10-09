Annual OU campaign to benefit United Way of Norman hopes to increase participation, donations

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU and United Way

OU launched its annual campaign benefiting United Way of Norman Sept. 16.

 via ou.edu

The annual OU campaign to benefit United Way of Norman kicked off this year on Sept. 16 and will end Oct. 31.

The campaign’s goal this year is to raise $186,000, said Kristen Partridge, associate vice president for Student Affairs and one of the campaign’s chairs. The OU campaign is asking faculty and staff to donate through payroll deductions or one-time donations and to attend fundraising events.

Fundraisers include an online dessert auction by Housing and Food Services from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 25, according to the event website. On the final day of the campaign, OU Wellness will host a walk-a-thon in McCasland Field House. 

The other chairs for the campaign are Vicky Bumgarner, volunteer coordinator with the Office of Leadership and Volunteerism, and Mike Stice, dean of the College of Earth and Energy. 

Partridge said that one of the goals for this year is to increase participation in the campaign to 10 percent of faculty and staff.

“One of the reasons I’ve been involved in United Way, and why I’ve donated since I was first working here, is that I just really feel like the way in which they utilize our collective resources to meet individual needs is really inspiring,” Partridge said.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments