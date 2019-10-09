Annual OU campaign to benefit United Way of Norman hopes to increase participation, donations

The annual OU campaign to benefit United Way of Norman kicked off this year on Sept. 16 and will end Oct. 31.
The campaign’s goal this year is to raise $186,000, said Kristen Partridge, associate vice president for Student Affairs and one of the campaign’s chairs. The OU campaign is asking faculty and staff to donate through payroll deductions or one-time donations and to attend fundraising events.
Fundraisers include an online dessert auction by Housing and Food Services from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 25, according to the event website. On the final day of the campaign, OU Wellness will host a walk-a-thon in McCasland Field House.
The other chairs for the campaign are Vicky Bumgarner, volunteer coordinator with the Office of Leadership and Volunteerism, and Mike Stice, dean of the College of Earth and Energy.
Partridge said that one of the goals for this year is to increase participation in the campaign to 10 percent of faculty and staff.
“One of the reasons I’ve been involved in United Way, and why I’ve donated since I was first working here, is that I just really feel like the way in which they utilize our collective resources to meet individual needs is really inspiring,” Partridge said.
