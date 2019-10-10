Annual Fall Food Drive to collect donations to support, raise awareness of OU Food Pantry

A food drive will be held at OU next week to help those in need of food assistance.
The drive, which is hosted by Leadership and Volunteerism, Printing and Mailing Services, Housing and Food Services and eventually Sooner Parents, will be held from Oct. 14-25 and will support the OU Food Pantry.
Vicky Bumgarner, volunteer coordinator for the Department of Leadership and Volunteerism, told The Daily in an email that the annual drive is in its ninth year.
Bumgarner said in the email that donations will benefit any current OU student, faculty or staff in need of nutrition assistance, and that the drive raises awareness for the OU Food Pantry.
Last year, the drive collected 5,740 pounds of food, according to an OU mass mail from the Department of Leadership and Volunteerism.
Items in demand can be found online, and any cans and non-perishable items can be dropped off at boxes located across campus, including at the Office of Leadership and Volunteerism, according to the email.
Cans and non-perishable items will also be available for purchase at all OU Food Service locations, according to the email. Sooner Sense, meal points and cash are all acceptable forms of payment.
