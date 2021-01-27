'An environment of respect for one another': OU Undergraduate Student Congress elects new vice chair

The Undergraduate Student Congress held elections for a new vice chair during its Tuesday night meeting.
External Affairs Committee Chair Taylor Broadbent and Campus Outreach, Safety and Concerns Committee Chair Alexis Marvin both ran for the vice chair position.
Following deliberation held in the executive session, Marvin was elected as the new vice chair by a public vote of 20-15.
In an interview with The Daily, Marvin said she is excited to get started on fulfilling her campaign promises — such as working to show new SGA members “their potential” in orientation sessions, starting a public relations calendar to plan campaigns and events and to foster “unity” and “community” within the student congress.
“I originally did not consider running for vice chair until I realized I (had) a chance to really make a difference in the body and serve others,” Marvin said.
In the meeting, Marvin said she was running for vice chair to continue bringing student congress to “its fullest potential.”
“I intend on using the responsibilities allotted for the vice chair position to build a community, inform our members and effectively serve the student body,” Marvin said in the meeting. “It’s no secret that many of us have felt ostracized, ignored and alone within this body.”
Marvin said she wants to emphasize unity by connecting associates — non-voting members of the student body who represent its entirety rather than a specific academic district. She also said she wants to use a section of the SGA orientation session to set a “new tone” for associates by giving them purpose as they enter the body and making them feel like they can make a difference.
As vice chair, Marvin said she hopes to increase personal relations and information within the body to foster “an environment of respect for one another.” A public relations junior, Marvin said she also wants to strengthen relations with the entire OU community by reintroducing regular press releases and events.
The Big 12 on the Hill conference is another responsibility of the vice chair position, Marvin said. The conference is held annually for SGA delegates from Big 12 schools to visit Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. to discuss important matters for the university and advocate for students.
Marvin said she contacted Tavana Farzaneh and Alex Gray — SGA president and vice president, respectively — to “get an idea of what to expect” since she’s never been to the conference.
“One thing Alex, Tavana and I discussed was more transparency and dedicated research. I want to discuss the issues we would lobby for with the body and understand what issues we need to be bringing to the table,” Marvin said in the meeting. “I want to use that discussion to develop research regarding the issues and what possible solutions might be.”
Marvin also said she wants to reach out to Big 12 schools prior to the event to discuss common issues campuses face.
Marvin said being part of the Campus Outreach, Safety and Concerns committee taught her about what it means to serve the student body.
“I’ve been in congress since my freshman year, so I’ve spent three years learning how it operates. I think that combining my knowledge of how we can serve students and what ways we can do that in this body will help me be successful,” Marvin said. “I’ve also gotten to know many great members who have inspired me, and so I definitely watched what they did to be successful and learned from them.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Broadbent congratulated Marvin for being elected as vice chair.
“I know she's going to do an amazing job as your vice chair and all the things she has planned are amazing,” Broadbent said. “I am so incredibly proud of her.”
