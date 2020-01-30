American Airlines to offer direct flights between Will Rogers World Airport, New York City's LaGuardia Airport

Oklahomans will be able to fly nonstop from Oklahoma City to New York City starting June 4.
American Airlines announced in a press release Thursday that it will offer nonstop flights from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. Flights will go on sale Feb. 3, and the flight will regularly depart Will Rogers at 6:03 a.m. and leave LaGuardia at 7:30 p.m.
“This is genuinely good news for Oklahoma City,” said Mark Kranenburg, director for the City of Oklahoma City’s Airports Department, in the release. “New York LaGuardia has been a much sought-after destination; one that will greatly enhance the air service options for our travelers.”
LaGuardia will be the 30th airport offering direct flights to and from Oklahoma City. It will become American Airlines’ 9th direct flight destination from OKC, according to the Will Rogers website.
