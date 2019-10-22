Actor Rainn Wilson to speak at OU for Speaker's Bureau event

Actor Rainn Wilson will speak next month at an event held by the Campus Activities Council Speakers’ Bureau.
Wilson, most famous for his role as Dwight Schrute on television sitcom "The Office," will speak at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the McCasland Field House for “An Evening With Rainn Wilson.” Doors will open at 7:15 p.m.
CAC Speakers’ Bureau brings speakers to campus from a wide variety of backgrounds to share their stories, and has hosted comedian Nicole Byer, YouTuber Casey Neistat and gymnast Shawn Johnson in past years, according to its website.
CAC Speakers’ Bureau Chair Dayna Sloane said Wilson was chosen because of his popularity and philanthropy work, including a charity he co-founded, Lidé Haiti — according to its website, it provides academic support and arts programs that empower girls who have been denied equal access to education.
"Not only does Rainn have that recognizability from being on 'The Office,'" Sloane said, "but also his philanthropic work and dedication to inspiring others through his company/YouTube channel, SoulPancake, closely align with the selflessness that drives CAC Soonerthon to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation."
Proceeds from the event will benefit CAC's Soonerthon, and it will also benefit the Children's Hospital Foundation in Oklahoma City, Sloane said. The partnership is an opportunity for people who don’t usually interact with Soonerthon and to learn about its mission, Soonerthon Chair Lauren McGrath said.
“We are making a concerted effort this year to connect all of our events and messaging to our ‘why,’ so we hope that people walk away from this event with a greater appreciation for what Soonerthon does and why it is important,” said McGrath. “We are also excited to be able to invite some of our Miracle Families to the event and give them a unique experience that they haven’t had in the past.”
Limited free seating at the event will be available with an OU ID on a first-come first-serve basis. Seat reservations can be made for $10 with an OU email, or general admission tickets can be purchased for $15. Due to high demand, Sloane recommended purchasing a ticket.
Tickets will be available for purchase on stubwire.com, but those interested can enter their email online to be alerted when tickets go on sale.
The OU CAC Instagram page will have a contest for those interested to win VIP seats, and a raffle at the event will give attendees a chance to win a meet-and-greet with Rainn, Sloane said.
Sloane said she hopes the event has an impact on those who attend.
"(Rainn) is actively involved in his various communities, and often contributes to the betterment of the future for those less fortunate than him," Sloane said. "He shows what it means to use his platform and notoriety for good, and we hope the Norman community leaves the event inspired and bettered by him."
This article was updated at 10:53 p.m. Oct. 22 to include additional comments from Sloane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.