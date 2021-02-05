ACLU hires OU alumna, former BERT leadership

OU alumna Destinee Dickson was recently hired by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Dickson graduated from OU with a bachelor’s degree in political science and women’s and gender studies. She said her experiences at OU — including her leadership role in the Black Emergency Response team and a member of the Black Student Association, work in the Office of Recruitment and Admission on diversity enrichment programs and other civic engagement initiatives on campus — have contributed to her latest accomplishment.
Active in denouncing racist incidents on campus, Dickson helped organize the march to protest blackface incidents and the press conference that took place after the incident Sept. 22.
Dickson also spoke on the importance of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how the work she did at ACLU is “the reason women are able to operate the way they do today,” she said.
“I’ve always had a passion for working for the ACLU, just because (as) someone that wants to go to law school, work (with) advocacy and wants more qualification, I believe it’s really important to look at all the role (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) played in the ACLU,” Dickson said. “I think a lot of women do not realize they (wouldn’t) even be able to own a house or have their own personal credit cards without the work of (Ginsburg) at ACLU.”
Dickson shared what she’s excited about her new role at ACLU.
“I just recently graduated from OU in May, so having the opportunity to truly learn from some incredible people on my division. … I’m just excited to join a team that has so much knowledge about advocacy (and) knowledge from working at the ACLU for a long time,” Dickson said. “So I’m super excited about the internship and professional development opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.