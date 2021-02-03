Access For All OU to provide free menstrual cups; seek to promote accessibility to menstrual, safe sex products

The Access For All committee has partnered with OrganiCup — a popular, sustainable menstrual cup — to provide free menstrual cups to OU’s campus through Feb. 15.
According to an email from the GEC, anyone interested in receiving a free menstrual cup must fill out this form using their OU email. For those without an OU email, discount code “OU30” can be used for 30% off when checking out on the OrganiCup website.
Those who fill out the form will receive their OrganiCup after Feb. 15, and the Access For All committee will reach out to the emails provided with details about pickups, according to the email.
According to the Access For All Instagram, the committee aims to introduce free menstrual and safe sex products to OU.
“Our committee’s overarching goal (regarding menstrual products) is to make them as accessible as possible, while being sure to foster conversations about menstrual health and respecting various identities and backgrounds,” Wink Winkle, the founder and co-chair of Access For All, said in an email.
Access For All is a joint committee between the HCSA and Engineers Serving Others, Winkle said. Winkle also said Access For All decided to partner with OrganiCup after hearing about Texas Tech’s experience with the OrganiCup Campus Cups Project.
Winkle said this partnership gives people on campus the opportunity to try a new menstrual product if they hadn't before.
“We just really felt like being able to offer free menstrual cups to OU was an awesome opportunity to give folks another way to manage their menstrual health. While menstrual cups aren’t for everyone, they’re reusable and can cut future costs for other products, as well as being discrete and more sustainable,” Winkle said.
The committee will also be holding events over the next two weeks for those interested in seeing the two cup sizes and learning about menstrual health, according to the email.
According to the email, these events include a “Menstrual Health Presentation with OU Health Services” held at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom and in-person in the Couch Storm Shelter, as well as an “AMWHO Kahoot Night” being held at 7 p.m., Feb. 10 via Zoom.
Other events include two Housing Center Student Association general meetings, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, both being held at 7 p.m. via Zoom and in-person in the Couch Storm Shelter, according to the email.
