You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Above the Law ranks OU College of Law No. 31 nationally based on Class of 2019 outcomes

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
College of Law (copy)

The College of Law Oct. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

A law news website announced on Sept. 30 OU Law ranked in the nation’s top 50 law schools.

OU Law ranked No. 31 out of more than 200 U.S. law schools in the 2020 Top 50 Law School Rankings by Above the Law. These rankings are based on the employment rate and cost of attendance from the Class of 2019, according to the website. 

OU Law is the only law school that made the top 50 in the state of Oklahoma, according to a Sept. 30 press release from the OU College of Law.  

According to the release, OU Law offers "small sections and class sizes that encourage a strong sense of community, accomplished faculty with international expertise and a state-of-the-art facility.”

“We are thrilled to once again be honored with this distinction, a testament to the incredible effort put forth by our students, faculty and staff,” OU Law interim Dean Katheleen Guzman said in the release. 

According to the release, OU Law has focused on “providing quality, affordable education ... for 12 consecutive years.” National Jurist magazine placed OU law in its Best Value Law School rankings

“Our commitment to deliver a world-class legal education at an affordable and accessible price, along with support from our outstanding staff, faculty and alumni, empowers OU Law students to achieve their personal and professional goals,” Guzman said in the release. “We’re also very proud that our tuition is 23 percent below that of the average public law school, and that our resident tuition is the lowest of all Big 12 law schools.”

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments