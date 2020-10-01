Above the Law ranks OU College of Law No. 31 nationally based on Class of 2019 outcomes

A law news website announced on Sept. 30 OU Law ranked in the nation’s top 50 law schools.
OU Law ranked No. 31 out of more than 200 U.S. law schools in the 2020 Top 50 Law School Rankings by Above the Law. These rankings are based on the employment rate and cost of attendance from the Class of 2019, according to the website.
OU Law is the only law school that made the top 50 in the state of Oklahoma, according to a Sept. 30 press release from the OU College of Law.
According to the release, OU Law offers "small sections and class sizes that encourage a strong sense of community, accomplished faculty with international expertise and a state-of-the-art facility.”
“We are thrilled to once again be honored with this distinction, a testament to the incredible effort put forth by our students, faculty and staff,” OU Law interim Dean Katheleen Guzman said in the release.
According to the release, OU Law has focused on “providing quality, affordable education ... for 12 consecutive years.” National Jurist magazine placed OU law in its Best Value Law School rankings.
“Our commitment to deliver a world-class legal education at an affordable and accessible price, along with support from our outstanding staff, faculty and alumni, empowers OU Law students to achieve their personal and professional goals,” Guzman said in the release. “We’re also very proud that our tuition is 23 percent below that of the average public law school, and that our resident tuition is the lowest of all Big 12 law schools.”
