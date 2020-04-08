3 OU students win 2020 Goldwater Scholarship award

Three OU students have been named 2020 Goldwater Scholars out of more than 1,300 nominees and are among 396 nationwide to receive the award.
The three students, Daniel Cheong, Devon Colby and Emily Thomas, bring OU’s total number of Goldwater Scholarship winners to 58, according to a press release. The Goldwater Scholarship was created in 1986 and recognizes outstanding achievements in science and mathematics.
The scholarships span one to two years and cover tuition, fees, books and room and board up to $7,500 a year, according to the release.
“We are extremely proud of Daniel, Devon and Emily for earning the prestigious Goldwater Scholarship,” interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “Their achievements are not only a testament to their hard work and determination, but also recognize their potential as future researchers and the undeniable impact they will have on society.”
Goldwater Scholarships “are awarded to college sophomores and juniors on the basis of potential and intent to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics,” according to the release.
“Sophomores and Juniors are allowed to apply, and serious candidates must have a proven record of legitimate undergraduate research,” said Brian Johnson, the nationally competitive scholarships adviser at OU. “Usually, this means that a Goldwater winner will have conducted a few semesters' worth of research in a professor’s lab, has done a bit of original, independent research, and has done at least one summer (Research Experience for Undergraduates).”
Cheong is an engineering major from Muskogee, Oklahoma, and plans to obtain a doctor of medicine and doctoral degrees in biomedical imaging, according to the release. He is also a National Merit Scholar and has researched therapeutic applications of nanoparticles for lung cancer at the University of Sydney.
Colby is majoring in life sciences with a specialization in biochemistry and plans to earn a doctorate in biochemistry, according to the release. Colby’s research has been published in “Analytical Chemistry,” and he presented at the 2018 American Chemical Society Pentasectional Meeting.
Thomas is an engineering major who plans to earn a doctorate in biomedical engineering and hopes to conduct research in biomaterials science, according to the release. She has also worked on “quantitative techniques for assessing bioinks and has investigated spheroids for neuroinductive biomaterials” with Director of OU’s Stephenson School of Biomedical Engineering Michael Detamore.
