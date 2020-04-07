24th Avenue Northeast in Norman will close for three days of construction

All lanes of 24th Avenue Northeast between Jackson Drive and Robinson Street will be closed for three days starting Wednesday.
According to a press release, the closure will be from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Friday. The closure is due to an ongoing project to widen the road, implement a bike lane on the side of the road and add continuous sidewalks.
The original plan to widen this street was approved by the City of Norman on Aug. 28, 2012. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation approved the project July 1, 2019, and it will likely conclude in the fall, according to the release.
A detour route marked with signs will be put in place to help avoid the construction, according to the release.
