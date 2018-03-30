You are the owner of this article.
Social Chatter: Next OU president James Gallogly, teacher walkouts and more (podcast)

James Gallogly was appointed as OU's next president, so this week's episode of Social Chatter features presidential search reporter Nick Hazelrigg. Stay tuned for more on teacher walkouts, Oklahoma tornado season and where to go if sick on campus. 

Kayla Branch is a journalism junior and the OU Daily's assistant news managing editor.

