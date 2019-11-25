Where to find your Thanksgiving feast if you decide to dine out in Norman

Can't make it home for Thanksgiving this year? You can still celebrate the occasion.
If cooking just isn’t your thing, and you don’t want to risk burning your dorm down this year, fear not, here's a list of restaurants in Norman that will be open Thanksgiving Day:
Cracker Barrel
The old country store will be open for its normal hours of operation, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., this Thanksgiving.
If you’re missing home cooking this holiday, Cracker Barrel may be able to help. The restaurant is offering numerous Thanksgiving items as well their usual southern cuisine. Cracker Barrel is located at 800 N. Interstate Dr.
IHOP
IHOP will be open for 24 hours for all your Thanksgiving needs. Stop in for a stack of holiday-themed pancakes and hot chocolate to pass celebrate the occasion. This location will also be open on Christmas Day. IHOP is located at 840 Ed Noble Pkwy.
The Library Bar and Grill
This pub will be open for a fraction of its normal hours on Thanksgiving. From 5 p.m. to midnight, Library will be serving up burgers, nachos, hummus, pizzas and hand-crafted ales. The Library is located at 607 W. Boyd St.
Brewhouse
The bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. this Thanksgiving. The kitchen will close at 1 a.m. Brewhouse serves loaded cheese fries, soft pretzels, frito chilli pies and various wines and ales. Brewhouse is located at 110 W. Main St.
Mr. Hui
Stop in from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for take-out Chinese Food or have it delivered right to your door. Although Mr. Hui will be open for the holiday, they will not be offering a lunch special. Mr. Hui is located at 1552 W. Lindsey St.
