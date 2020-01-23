You are the owner of this article.
5 ways to keep up with New Year's resolutions at OU

Bizzell

The Bizzell Memorial Library on the South Oval on Oct. 22, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

As January drags on, you may find your New Year’s motivation weakening as you try to stay on track with your resolutions.

If you are struggling to stick to your resolutions, here’s a list of places and services on campus to help you keep them:

1. Sarkeys Fitness Center

Wanting to stay fit or become more physically active? Sarkeys Fitness Center is the place to go on campus if you want to keep a resolution to improve your physical health.

Located in front of Walker Tower, this on-campus gym has two weight rooms, a cardio room and a climbing wall. This fitness center also offers classes for students who may prefer exercising with a group, with options including cycling, yoga and barre classes. 

2. The Laughing Tomato

A common New Year’s resolution is eating healthy. The Laughing Tomato is a great place to go if you’re wanting to improve your eating habits or enjoy a nutritious meal. 

This restaurant, operating in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, offers healthy meals such as Thai chicken salad, chicken Caesar wraps and Freshens smoothies. The Laughing Tomato also offers vegan and vegetarian options.

3. Bizzell Memorial Library

Improving or keeping up with grades is a goal many people hope to achieve during a new semester. However, this can be difficult without a good study space. Bizzell Memorial Library is a great spot for a safe study area that helps you stay productive. 

Positioned in the center of campus, Bizzell offers a variety of study spaces for students who need to study as a group and for independent learners who want complete silence. These study options include the Peggy V. Helmerich Great Reading Room which is popular for those who need complete silence, the Bookmark Cafe for coffee lovers and a multitude of separate rooms that students can rent for group projects.  

4. MoneyCoach Program

If you’re wanting to save money or become financially responsible, the OU MoneyCoach Program is what you need. This program offers one-on-one services to help you navigate your personal finances and find scholarships.

The program also hosts financial education workshops on campus for a variety of subjects such as money management and understanding student loans. The MoneyCoach Program is perfect for anyone who wants to become financially savvy in 2020. 

5. Meacham Auditorium 

With all the hustle and extra stress that come with a new year, an important resolution is to take a break and relax with friends when there’s time. The Meacham Auditorium in the Oklahoma Memorial Union shows movies on the  weekends for free, making it one of the best places to unwind and have fun with friends. 

Students are even able to vote on which movies the auditorium shows on the UPB website. To keep up your energy for your New Year’s resolutions, it’s important to take time to relax.

