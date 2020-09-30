Voice actor Dante Basco promotes CollegeCon in promo video, sends 'honor from the Fire Nation'

OU Esports Club invited students to attend Union Programming Board’s annual CollegeCon on Twitter with a video from actor Dante Basco.
Basco is known for voicing Prince Zuko in the animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — which gained recent popularity after it was added to Netflix in May — and Rufio in the film “Hook.”
Register for our Valorant tournament in collaboration with @UPBou CollegeCon today at https://t.co/tYaZQ8jHipAgents on the team who place 2nd will each get $25#OUesports #BoomerSooner #CollegeCon #Valorant pic.twitter.com/3G4WzhzF5s— The OU Esports Club (@OUEsports) September 30, 2020
In the video made through Cameo, Basco sends “honor from the Fire Nation” and asks students to participate in CollegeCon’s virtual events, which include a Valorant game tournament, other esports events, discussion panels and a Netflix Party.
Students can register for the Valorant tournament before the event, which will take place Oct. 3, along with other activities throughout the day. More information about CollegeCon can be found here.
