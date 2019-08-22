You are the owner of this article.
'Vapor Mayfield' vape shop plants flag in Norman with OU-themed rebrand

Norman regulars may know a local vape store, Vapor Mayfield, by its former name Quick Stop Vapor Shop, but ownership plans to change the store’s theme through new branding, a store employee said. 

Located on 12th Avenue in Norman, the shop is sandwiched between Thunderbird Liquors and an empty parking lot. 

The business has been operating as a vape store since 2016, but in the last three months, new owners have changed the face of the company. 

Store owner Mike Shirey hopes to turn the store into a Sooner oasis, store employee Tripp Hall said. 

“We’ll be painting the walls red and putting up new signs soon,” Hall said. “Crimson and cream — all of that will be in here.” 

In the coming months, the vape shop will rebrand with more than just remodels. 

“There might be a discount for OU students, but (Shirey) isn’t sure yet,” Hall said. 

At the moment, there is no official social media for the OU-themed store. 

“There will be a website, Facebook, everything — soon,” Hall said. 

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Editor's note: The Tripp Hall quoted in this story is not the former OU vice president by the same name who has been referenced in previous stories from The Daily. 

