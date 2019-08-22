'Vapor Mayfield' vape shop plants flag in Norman with OU-themed rebrand

Norman regulars may know a local vape store, Vapor Mayfield, by its former name Quick Stop Vapor Shop, but ownership plans to change the store’s theme through new branding, a store employee said.
Located on 12th Avenue in Norman, the shop is sandwiched between Thunderbird Liquors and an empty parking lot.
The business has been operating as a vape store since 2016, but in the last three months, new owners have changed the face of the company.
Store owner Mike Shirey hopes to turn the store into a Sooner oasis, store employee Tripp Hall said.
“We’ll be painting the walls red and putting up new signs soon,” Hall said. “Crimson and cream — all of that will be in here.”
In the coming months, the vape shop will rebrand with more than just remodels.
“There might be a discount for OU students, but (Shirey) isn’t sure yet,” Hall said.
At the moment, there is no official social media for the OU-themed store.
“There will be a website, Facebook, everything — soon,” Hall said.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Editor's note: The Tripp Hall quoted in this story is not the former OU vice president by the same name who has been referenced in previous stories from The Daily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.