4 Valentine's Day-themed events in Norman to check out

Valentine’s Day is around the corner.
Whether you are in a relationship or wanting to spend Friday evening with your pals, celebrate this day of romance and friendship with culture events in Norman.
1. Valentine’s Day Paint N’ Sip
OU’s Graduate College and Student Life will host a night of painting and refreshments in the Union.
Entrepreneurship freshman Lois Brooks will lead participants in a step by step painting of two love birds. A light sketch of the final drawing will be included on canvases so participants can easily paint along, said Nadja Theodore, a graduate assistant in Graduate Student Life.
Tea, hot chocolate and various sweets will be provided for participants to enjoy as they paint.
The Valentine’s Day Paint N’ Sip will be held 7-9 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Associates Room in the Union, 900 Asp Ave.
Participants can register online.
2. #RelationshipGoals Discussion
OU’s International Student Community and Gender + Equality Center will host a discussion and presentation on what healthy dating relationships look like.
“This discussion will provide healthy relationship tips, but ultimately it will be open to whatever the participants would like to talk about on that day,” said Zharina Nikko T. Casil, philosophy and political science junior and international community and programs student assistant.
The discussion will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 230 of Farzaneh Hall, 729 Elm Ave.
3. Family Date Night
Chick-fil-A Norman East will host a family Valentine’s Day celebration that will cater to guests of all ages.
The event will feature games and a photo backdrop that can be enjoyed alongside classic menu items. The CFA Cow will be attending to take pictures and visit with guests.
Heart-shaped trays will also be available for purchase with either 6 count cookies or 30 count nuggets.
The event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at 120 12th Ave. N.E. Spots are limited and can be reserved on the restaurant's Facebook.
4. Valentine’s Karaoke Dinner
Opolis will host a Valentine’s Day-themed karaoke party and provide a homemade vegan meal.
Guests can partake in a vegan pomodoro lasagna with a side caesar salad for $10. Various sweets will also be available for purchase.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Opolis, 113 N. Crawford Ave. Karaoke will start at 9 p.m. and will be open to guests of all ages.
