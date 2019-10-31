You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming Matt Damon movie 'Stillwater' set to film in Oklahoma in November

Matt Damon

Matt Damon stopped by the Modella Art Gallery in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in June. Damon is the star of upcoming film "Stillwater," which follows an Oklahoman oil-rigger from small-town Oklahoma to France.

 via KOCO, Courtesy of Modella Art Gallery

A new Hollywood film starring Matt Damon will film in Oklahoma over the next few weeks.

The film, titled "Stillwater," will be filmed in Coyle in Logan County Nov. 8 through Nov. 15, according to a Facebook post from Coyle Public Schools.

Two scenes will be filmed between those dates on Main Street and at a local church in Coyle, according to the post.

Preliminary production began Oct. 31, with the film's art department working with Coyle Public Schools' bus barn and FFA show barn, as well as the street closure of Cottingham Avenue between Main and Lee streets in the town.

In June, Damon was seen in Oklahoma City and Stillwater, reportedly for film research, according to KTUL ABC 8 in Tulsa.

Directed by Tom McCarthy, "Stillwater" follows an Oklahoma oil rigger portrayed by Damon as he travels from small-town Oklahoma to France, according to Variety.

"Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world," Variety reports. 

The film is produced by Participant Media, which previously produced the Oscar-winning best picture "Green Book," according to a report from KOCO.

Abigail Breslin is cast as Damon's daughter and Camille Cottin is cast as a local woman who becomes friends with Damon's character. The film's release date is set for Nov. 6, 2020, according to IMDB.

